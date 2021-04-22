comscore Commissioners unsatisfied with Honolulu Police Department refusal to release shooting video | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commissioners unsatisfied with Honolulu Police Department refusal to release shooting video

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Evidence markers were placed on Kalakaua Avenue as the Honolulu Police Department investigated the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap by officers on April 5.

Two Honolulu police commissioners — including one who was state attorney general — are dissatisfied with the Honolulu Police Department’s refusal to release body camera footage from a fatal confrontation with Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was shot and killed this month following a series of alleged crimes that involved a police pursuit and a car careening into a canal. Read more

