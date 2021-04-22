Nonprofit group awarded ocean conservation grant

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
People enjoyed the tidepools at Sharks Cove in Pupukea on Wednesday.
Malama Pupukea-Waimea, a nonprofit steward of the Pupukea-Waimea Marine Life Conservation District, was recently awarded a conservation award for its efforts to preserve this coastal marine habitat, which is popular among both tourists and locals.
Some of the funds awarded will also support continuing coastal restoration projects around the perimeter of Sharks Cove. People explored the tidepools at the site in Pupukea on Wednesday.