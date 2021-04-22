comscore Nonprofit group awarded ocean conservation grant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nonprofit group awarded ocean conservation grant

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People enjoyed the tidepools at Sharks Cove in Pupukea on Wednesday.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People enjoyed the tidepools on Wednesday at Sharks Cove in Pupukea.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Malama Pupukea-Waimea, a nonprofit steward of the Pupukea-Waimea Marine Life Conservation District, was recently awarded a conservation award for its efforts to preserve this coastal marine habitat, which is popular among both tourists and locals.

    Malama Pupukea-Waimea, a nonprofit steward of the Pupukea-Waimea Marine Life Conservation District, was recently awarded a conservation award for its efforts to preserve this coastal marine habitat, which is popular among both tourists and locals.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the funds awarded will also support continuing coastal restoration projects around the perimeter of Sharks Cove. People explored the tidepools at the site in Pupukea on Wednesday.

    Some of the funds awarded will also support continuing coastal restoration projects around the perimeter of Sharks Cove. People explored the tidepools at the site in Pupukea on Wednesday.

Malama Pupukea-Waimea, a volunteer-based environmental organization founded in 2005 to protect and restore the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore, is among five recipients of the first-ever PURE awards for nonprofit groups from the World Surf League, the international surfing promoter was due to announce today. Read more

