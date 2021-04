Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced promotions to vice president positions:

>> Kristy Nishida has been promoted to vice president and team leader in the Investment Services Department. She has 18 years of financial services experience. Nishida joined the Bank in 2006 as an investment specialist in Private Wealth Management and is a Certified Financial Planner and Accredited Wealth Management Advisor.

>> Shanell Tang has been promoted to vice president and RE Lending Operations manager, RE Fulfillment Center at First Hawaiian Bank. Tang joined the Bank briefly in 2016 as a senior real estate lending closer and rejoined the bank in 2019 as assistant vice president and closing manager.

>> Daniel Yokoo has been promoted to vice president and branch transformation officer, Retail Planning Department. Yokoo joined the Bank in 2019 as an assistant vice president and training officer in Sales, Service &Retail Training. He has 25 years of experience in retail banking serving as a customer service representative, business banker and branch manager. He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.