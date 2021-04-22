comscore An offseason of training in serve receive has helped make Chaz Galloway a more complete player | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

An offseason of training in serve receive has helped make Chaz Galloway a more complete player

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27 Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway blasted a kill past UC San Diego middle blocker Shane Benetz (16) and opposite Collin Shannon (7) in a match last month at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 27

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway blasted a kill past UC San Diego middle blocker Shane Benetz (16) and opposite Collin Shannon (7) in a match last month at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway got down on a knee to keep this ball in play against UC Irvine during the first set of Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway got down on a knee to keep this ball in play against UC Irvine during the first set of Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Chaz Galloway knew he needed to give more than passing attention to his receiving skills during an extended offseason. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team focuses on winning, leaving no doubt

Scroll Up