comscore Clarence T.C. Ching foundation kicks in $1.5 million toward on-campus field | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Clarence T.C. Ching foundation kicks in $1.5 million toward on-campus field

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

Thirteen years ago, the Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation donated $5 million to help develop the previously named Cooke Field into a multi-purpose athletic complex on the University of Hawaii’s Lower Campus. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 22, 2021

Scroll Up