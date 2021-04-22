Head coach Mike Trapasso wants University of Hawaii to swat away those lazy flies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team is lowering its offensive strategy for this weekend’s four-game series against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium.

In 20 Big West games, the Rainbow Warriors are hitting .252 — well below projections from the coaching staff. Head coach Mike Trapasso attributes the production glitch to too many pop ups and fly outs. The ’Bows have 56 more fly outs and pop ups than ground outs (201 to 145) against Big West pitching. The discrepancy is greater (305 to 209) factoring the nonconference games.

“It’s no secret, we’ve got to get the ball out of the air,” Trapasso said. “We have almost 100 more fly-ball outs than ground-ball outs, 50 more fly-ball outs than ground-ball outs in conference. The first order of business is improving on that.”

Trapasso said batted baseballs with extended hang time make it easier for fielders.

Of the desired offensive approach, Trapasso said, “we’re not talking about hitting ground balls to the shortstop and second baseman. We’re talking about driving the baseball and hitting line drives and staying on top of the (pitch). We’re not talking about playing pepper. We’re talking about going out there and driving the baseball, but not driving it in the air. Driving it on a line. If you end up hitting a two-hopper up the middle or in the six hole (left side) or four hole (right side), you at least give yourself an opportunity or force the defense to make a play. Lazy fly balls, if all you do is hit a can of corn every time up, it’s pretty easy to play defense against you.”

The air balls, according to Trapasso, are likely related to both over-swinging and fatigue from the recent travel schedule. The ’Bows were on the road for two of three weekends ahead of last week’s series against Cal State Bakersfield.

“Guys are trying to do too much,” Trapasso said. “At the same time, being a little bit tired over the last couple weeks and having slow bats. It’s not guys not focusing on their approach and locking in. Guys are working their tails off. It’s guys trying to do too much.”

Trapasso acknowledged there were times the ’Bows appeared to play fatigued against CSUB. He ordered the ’Bows to not participate in any baseball-related events on Monday and Tuesday. Trapasso said he “locked the (batting) cage” on those days.

“Keeping their legs fresh is important,” Trapasso said.

In returning to practice on Wednesday, Trapasso said, “a lot of it is really getting back to basics. … It’s not doing too much. It’s doing less. We need to do simple better.”

BIG WEST BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

>> Who: Hawaii (16-14, 8-12 BWC) vs. UC Davis (10-24, 5-15 BWC)

>> When: Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday doubleheader at noon, Sunday at 1 p.m.

>> TV: Sunday on Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM/ 92.7-FM on Friday, Sunday; 1500-AM on Saturday