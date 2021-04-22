comscore Head coach Mike Trapasso wants University of Hawaii to swat away those lazy flies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Head coach Mike Trapasso wants University of Hawaii to swat away those lazy flies

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii baseball team is lowering its offensive strategy for this weekend’s four-game series against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team focuses on winning, leaving no doubt

Scroll Up