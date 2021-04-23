Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Bipartisan effort to fight hate crime Today Updated 6:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! At least, Congress can agree on this much: Hate crimes against those of Asian or Pacific Islander descent should be aggressively prosecuted. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. At least, Congress can agree on this much: Hate crimes against those of Asian or Pacific Islander descent should be aggressively prosecuted. That is the impact of the bill, sponsored by Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, that just passed in the Senate by a whopping 94-to-1 bipartisan vote. That’s as much unity across the Republican-Democratic aisle as has been seen in a long time. Of course, the House, which is almost as evenly divided, must agree before it becomes law, so it may be too early for a celebration. Still, it’s an encouraging sign. Previous Story Off the News: De-escalation policies for police