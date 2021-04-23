comscore A pier, staircase on public land trigger dispute with private homeowners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A pier, staircase on public land trigger dispute with private homeowners

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Two wealthy Oahu homeowners face fines for doing unauthorized construction work on oceanfront state land to improve long-standing amenities for their residences. Read more

Previous Story
Improper stacking from a Young Brothers barge led to loss of shipping containers in waters off Hilo Bay

Scroll Up