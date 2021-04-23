comscore First Hawaiian Bank names Christopher Dods vice chairman, and chief operating officer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First Hawaiian Bank names Christopher Dods vice chairman, and chief operating officer

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC. Mitchell Nishimoto

    COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC.

    Mitchell Nishimoto

  • COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC. Christopher Dods

    COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC.

    Christopher Dods

  • COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC. Neill Char

    COURTESY FIRST HAWAIIAN INC.

    Neill Char

First Hawaiian Inc. executive Christopher Dods, whose family ties with the financial institution date back to the days when his father was chairman and CEO, has been named vice chairman and chief operating officer of the holding company and its bank subsidiary. Read more

Previous Story
Improper stacking from a Young Brothers barge led to loss of shipping containers in waters off Hilo Bay

Scroll Up