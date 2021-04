Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the advancement of four individuals:

>> Leeann Benner has been promoted to vice president and manager of the Consumer Credit Service Center. Benner joined the bank in 2003 as a customer service representative in the Call Center. She eventually become a senior credit risk specialist in the Card Services Division and then a loan officer.

>> Luly Cheng has been promoted to vice president and business lending officer, Dealer Division. Cheng was hired in 2008 as a finance intern in the Controller’s Department and later served as credit analyst/officer for the Credit Department before joining the Dealer Division.

>> Sandi Duke has been promoted to vice president and Call Center customer service manager. Duke began her 38-year career at the Kapiolani Branch as a teller. She also was a Mastercard collections collector and retail trainer.

>> Lance Komori has been promoted to vice president and Consumer Credit Center manager. Komori has 18 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined the bank in 2009 as a card services officer and also served as a small-business credit officer in Credit Administration.

