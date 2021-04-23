comscore Vacation rental occupancy in March tops hotels again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vacation rental occupancy in March tops hotels again

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Vacation rental occupancy statewide topped Hawaii hotels in March, continuing a six-month trend that emerged in October after Safe Travels Hawaii allowed some visitors to bypass the state’s COVID-­related travel quarantine. Read more

