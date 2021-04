Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jared Sawada shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Dean Wilson after the first round of the 63rd Mid-Pacific Open.

Sawada, the 2017 champion, had a run of three consecutive birdies that included the par-3s at No. 4 and No. 6, and finished with one bogey to lead the professional flight. Wilson had a roller-coaster first round, with eight birdies and five bogeys in his round of 69. Jared Chin and Tyler Ota finished the day another shot back. Ota is making his debut in the professional flight after winning the championship flight from 2017 to 2019 as an amateur.

Dane Watanabe of Kaneohe shot a 2-under 70 to lead the championship flight, with Doug Banks of Oregon one shot back. Tyler Tamayori leads the A flight and Anthony Retotal and Marcus Yamamoto are tied atop the B flight.

The four-day tournament returned this year after being canceled in 2020 and runs through Sunday.