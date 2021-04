Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The multi-talented son of former University of Hawaii star running back Travis Sims is joining the Rainbow Warriors this summer. Read more

Landon Sims, an all-league running back and linebacker at Peninsula High (Gig Harbor, Wash.) notified UH defensive coach Victor Santa Cruz of his decision on Wednesday night.

Travis Sims and Santa Cruz were teammates on a UH team that went 11-2 and upset Illinois in the Holiday Bowl in 1992. That 1992 team was inducted into UH’s Circle of Honor in 2017. In 1992, the elder Sims rushed for 1,498 yards (second most in a UH season) and 124.8 yards per game (also second). On Halloween that year, Sims rushed for 202 yards — a total that does not include a 99-yard run nullified because of an illegal block in which a receiver actually knocked a defender into Sims.

Travis Sims said he did not influence his son’s decision.

“Occasionally, I’d have my old football helmet and throw it on his head,” Travis Sims joked. “No, I had nothing to do with it. I stayed completely out of the entire thing.”

Landon Sims, who visits Hawaii once or twice a year, based his decision on the Warriors’ program, UH’s Shidler College of Business, and the state’s family atmosphere. Sims, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, aspires to study business and finance. He also received an offer from Washington State.

“My No. 1 reason is the culture,” Landon said. “At my high school, we have a super strong culture, lots of traditions. Hawaii is the very same way, very dependent on tradition. That was a huge selling point for me.”

Travis added: “Ultimately, he’s going out there because of the people and the ohana and everything.”

Landon was poised for a strong junior year in 2019 when he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener. He finished that game, and missed the next few. This year, because of the pandemic, Peninsula High was promoted to 4A, with games being played this season beginning in February. The South Puget Sound League 4A is considered one of the top conferences in Washington state.

In six games, Landon rushed for more than 800 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, and 13 touchdowns. At 6 feet 3 and 205 pounds, Landon has the grit to block and run inside, as well as the speed (4.6 seconds over 40 yards) to attack the perimeter. He projects to compete at 3-back for the Warriors, a hybrid position requiring running, blocking and receiving skills.

“He’s a big kid and he’s physical, and he runs,” Travis said. “Since the age of 8, I taught him to run downhill and run over people. And he does at that size. He also plays great defense.”

Travis was named to SPSL 4A’s first team on offense and defense.

“He’s my kid, but, yeah, he’s a frickin’ tremendous athlete,” Travis said, “and he’s just a good kid. No trouble. No nothing.”

Travis, who earned a UH degree in business/communication in 1992, is vice president of a construction supply company that is based on the mainland but does extensive business in Hawaii. Landon already has gained acceptance into UH. He will enroll in UH’s summer session this June.