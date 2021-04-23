UC San Diego and Long Beach State win to set up the Big West tournament semifinals
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long Beach State’s Spencer Olivier went for the kill against UC Irvine’s Connor Campbell and Dylan Zhai on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree