comscore Editorial: Hawaii’s corrections commission needs more funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii’s corrections commission needs more funding

  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 p.m.

Gov. David Ige last week said he would release funding to hire staff for the Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission — a welcome change from earlier this year, when he declined to put the funding into his budget, citing the pandemic. Read more

