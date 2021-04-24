comscore Middle Street end for Oahu’s rail line is discussed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Middle Street end for Oahu’s rail line is discussed

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 18 Construction of the rail line is seen heading toward Dillingham Boulevard near the Kalihi Bus Center on Middle Street.

The question of halting the city’s troubled rail project at Middle Street — rather than pushing forward to Ala Moana Center — was advocated before the rail board’s directors Friday after members were told that cost-cutting efforts still will leave rail 80% short of plugging its $3.5 billion deficit. Read more

