Alex Ching, Jared Sawada tied at Mid-Pacific Open

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.

Alex Ching shot a 5-under-par 67 in the second round of the 63rd Mid-Pacific Open on Friday and enters the weekend tied with Jared Sawada atop the leaderboard at 4 under midway through the four-day event. Read more

