Small ball, long ball and simple ball added up to the Hawaii baseball team’s 6-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium.

“We played well,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of Friday’s opener of a four-game Big West series. “I’m very proud of our guys. Offensively, we really locked in, really simplified, and had a good game.”

The Rainbow Warriors amassed 10 hits against three UCD pitchers, with Dustin Demeter’s line drive that cleared the wall in right field as the emphatic swat. But the ’Bows found other ways to fill the line score: sacrifice flies by Demeter and Aaron Ujimori; Stone Miyao’s RBI single on a safety squeeze.

“We just executed,” Trapasso said. “We got away from trying to do too much. We kept the ball out of the air (on fly outs and pop ups). We had a much better mindset, much better approach. We eliminated all the noise and tried to do simple.”

With Demeter’s foot ailment restricting him to being a designated hitter and Matt Campos out with a hand injury, the ’Bows were conducting open auditions at third. Miyao, who had played exclusively at second this season, earned the start at third after impressing in practice.

“We play our guys at different spots,” Trapasso said of workouts. “(Miyao is) so athletic, and he has the ability to do it. He looked good in practice over there.”

In the first inning, Miyao made a diving stop of Cooper Morrison’s hard grounder, but could not make the throw. “I thought it was a great play,” Trapasso said. “He dove for it, and it bounced out of his glove. It would have been an amazing play.”

But Miyao rebounded to turn an inning-ending double play in the seventh. In the ninth, he dived to glove Cole Evans sizzling grounder, then threw across the field for the out.

Demeter’s solo shot — his second homer in the past three games — closed UH to 2-1 in the third. The ’Bows went ahead, 3-2, in the fifth on Kole Kaler’s RBI single to right and Demeter’s sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, Adam Fogel doubled to right-center, then went to third on Tyler Best’s single to left. Miyao then pushed a bunt to the right side as Fogel raced home. Tyler Murray’s sacrifice set up Ujimori’s sacrifice fly. In the eighth, Fogel singled, went to second on Best’s sacrifice and scored on Miyao’s looping single to right.

That was enough cushion for the ’Bows’ depth-challenged pitching staff. Aaron Davenport overcame a rocky two-run third to pitch seven innings. In improving to 3-3, Davenport walked two and struck out seven.

“I thought Davenport was good,” Trapasso said. “He struggled throwing his curveball for a strike, but he was able to figure it out. I was worried he was only going to go five or six innings because his pitch count was getting way up. But he settled in and got much more efficient. He located his fastball better in the latter couple innings and was able to give us seven.”

Tyler Dyball pitched two scoreless innings for his third save. More importantly, Davenport’s innings-burning performance and Dyball’s 17-pitch outing gave UH options for today’s doubleheader and Sunday’s series finale. Trapasso said Dyball, who is regarded as the ’Bows’ closer, probably will be available to pitch again in this series.

“If (Davenport) was only going to go five, six innings, that would burn Dyball for the weekend,” Trapasso said. “(Davenport) did a nice job of settling in and being efficient the last two, three innings. That was big for us. That could pay off (Saturday) or Sunday if we’re able to bring Dyball back.”

UH’s No. 2 pitcher, Austin Teixeira, is scratched from today’s start because of triceps tightness, and Brandon Ross is out because of an elbow injury.