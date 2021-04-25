comscore Column: A visitor industry in Hawaii that inspires students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A visitor industry in Hawaii that inspires students

  • By Julie Morikawa
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers are seen on the sand and in the ocean on March 29 in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers are seen on the sand and in the ocean on March 29 in Waikiki.

As Hawaii legislators consider a wide range of cuts to cultural, educational, safety and research programs run by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), it is critical to understand how this will affect our keiki today and for generations to come. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaii’s corrections commission needs more funding

Scroll Up