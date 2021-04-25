A legacy of care: Pharmacare Hawaii’s roots go back three generations
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 9:41 p.m.
COURTESY YOSHINO FAMILY
Jane and Richard Yoshino stand in their Value Drug store.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Three generations of the Yoshino family have owned pharmacies in Hawaii. Byron Yoshino, president and CEO of Pharmacare Hawaii, worked with his mother, Jane Yoshino, in the business.
COURTESY YOSHINO FAMILY
Naonobu Yoshino, pictured with his grandson Byron, opened Yoshino Drug Store on King and Kaheka streets in 1927.
COURTESY YOSHINO FAMILY
Byron Yoshino said his father, Richard, always told him, “You can’t just work hard, you gotta work smart.”
