A legacy of care: Pharmacare Hawaii’s roots go back three generations

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:41 p.m.
    Jane and Richard Yoshino stand in their Value Drug store.

    Three generations of the Yoshino family have owned pharmacies in Hawaii. Byron Yoshino, president and CEO of Pharmacare Hawaii, worked with his mother, Jane Yoshino, in the business.

    Naonobu Yoshino, pictured with his grandson Byron, opened Yoshino Drug Store on King and Kaheka streets in 1927.

    Byron Yoshino said his father, Richard, always told him, “You can’t just work hard, you gotta work smart.”

Byron Yoshino, CEO of Pharmacare ­Hawaii, learned a lot from his mother and father about how to succeed in business: working smarter (not just harder), perseverance and the importance of quality customer service — but he had his own ideas about building the family legacy. Read more

