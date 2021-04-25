comscore Formation of Mauna Kea working group on target despite boycott | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Formation of Mauna Kea working group on target despite boycott

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

The nomination deadline will come Monday for Native Hawaiians who want to serve on a volunteer panel newly created by the state House of Representative to propose a new governance and management structure for Mauna Kea. Read more

