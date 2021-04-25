comscore Hawaii legislators look ahead to a more ambitious 2022 session | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii legislators look ahead to a more ambitious 2022 session

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 20 Rep. Lisa Kitagawa took video at the opening of the legislative session in January. Lawmakers were separated by Plexiglas barriers in the state House.

With the 31st Hawaii State Legislature scheduled to adjourn Thursday, some lawmakers are already looking to the 2022 session to push ahead on issues that appear stalled this year, including raising the minimum wage, doing more on climate change and affordable housing, expanding broadband service, diversifying the isle economy and perhaps legalizing recreational marijuana. Read more

