Hawaii legislators look ahead to a more ambitious 2022 session
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:39 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 20
Rep. Lisa Kitagawa took video at the opening of the legislative session in January. Lawmakers were separated by Plexiglas barriers in the state House.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree