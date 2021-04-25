comscore State lawmakers advance bill permitting traditional Hawaiian burial practices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State lawmakers advance bill permitting traditional Hawaiian burial practices

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Hawaii families may soon be able to bury loved ones in the old Hawaiian way. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 15 – March 19, 2021

Scroll Up