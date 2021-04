Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the last Sunday in April and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

>> Hawaii residents can travel between islands without COVID-19 tests under the state’s new “vaccine passport.” It’s like your dog getting free from state quarantine, but without the flea check.

>> Gov. David Ige showed little progress on his “Hawaii 2.0” economic reboot, and there were rumors in the Legislature he plans to cancel his signature plan to bring the state out of the pandemic. Ige will be remembered as Governor 0.0.

>> The Legislature pressed to restrict the governor’s emergency powers and claim their own control after Ige issued 19 COVID-19 proclamations in 13 months. Does it matter if the Legislature and governor ARE the emergency?

>> Ige withdrew his nomination of Sam Gon to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, partly because his support of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea drew protests. He and the telescope can share the same headline: “Going, going, Gon.”

>> Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto resigned under pressure from unions representing teachers and principals, and the Board of Education said it could take up to a year to hire her replacement. They have so many union bosses to ask permission.

>> Legislators pushed DOE to use federal COVID-19 education aid only for teacher and staff pay rather than to help students left behind by the pandemic. Our keiki come first — after teachers, administrators and politicians divide the loot among themselves.

>> Senior U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz told the city the time is over for “magical thinking” on the deficit- ridden rail fiasco, and not to expect billions to “fall out of the sky from Washington.” We moved past magical thinking into delusional dereliction long ago.

>> Undeterred, Mayor Rick Blangiardi wrote Schatz and others in the Hawaii congressional delegation asking them to lobby for a federal rail bailout. Why do I get the feeling our new mayor probably stinks at the game of Clue?

>> Police Chief Susan Ballard resigned after getting a negative job review from the Police Commission. After her overtime- abusing pandemic cops handed out 60,000 citations, you’d think she’d have thick enough skin to take one herself.

>> The Police Commission held a closed meeting to begin the search for Ballard’s replacement as Blangiardi, who is excluded from the decision by law, demanded “a very big say.” Commissioners will take care of negotiations while the mayor handles the bloviation.

>> City Parks Director Laura Thielen assured the public new security cameras at busy park restrooms “are not aiming into any private areas of our bathroom facilities.” When did trust sink so low that our government has to convince us they’re not peeping Toms?

And the quote of the month … from Majority Leader Della Au Belatti on the House’s bowing to business and refusing a minimum wage increase for the poorest workers: “Some people would suggest that we don’t care. … That is completely inaccurate and false.” Nobody doubts they care about their campaign donors.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.