comscore Hawaii gets a lineup full of contributions for sweep of UC Davis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii gets a lineup full of contributions for sweep of UC Davis

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes pitches against UC Davis during the second inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Li’i Pontes pitches against UC Davis during the second inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Dustin Demeter got high-fives from his teammates after his first-inning homer in the second game.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Dustin Demeter got high-fives from his teammates after his first-inning homer in the second game.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Dustin Demeter connected on a homer in the first inning of the second game against UC Davis on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Dustin Demeter connected on a homer in the first inning of the second game against UC Davis on Saturday.

The University of Hawaii baseball team used an ensemble performance to produce a doubleheader sweep of UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - April 25, 2021

Scroll Up