comscore Column: Request DOJ probe of HPD use-of-force policies, practices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Request DOJ probe of HPD use-of-force policies, practices

  • By Kenneth Lawson
  • Today
In light of the latest cases of Honolulu Police Department officers killing unarmed people, contextualized against a backdrop of police leadership’s outright denial of racism in Hawaii, it’s time for Mayor Rick Blangiardi to request that the U.S. Department of Justice review and investigate HPD’s disproportionate use of physical and lethal force against certain groups in our island community. Read more

