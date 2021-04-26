Editorial | Off the News Off the News: High interest in vacation rentals Today Updated 8:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There are two takeaways from the March tourism tally showing higher occupancy rates in the vacation-rental niche over the hotel category. One is that the growing interest in the nontraditional vacation experience is not likely to abate, so accommodating it will be the only rational policy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There are two takeaways from the March tourism tally showing higher occupancy rates in the vacation-rental niche over the hotel category. One is that the growing interest in the nontraditional vacation experience is not likely to abate, so accommodating it will be the only rational policy. But the other is that interest could outpace neighborhoods’ capacity, very quickly. And that means, on Oahu at least, the process of implementing rules to limit the count of legal rentals must move on pace. City tackles its carbon footprint Given recent news of solar energy projects, private and utility-scale, it’s surprising to learn that Honolulu’s carbon footprint has been getting bigger, not smaller, each year. But with that data from an annual sustainability report, it’s good to see the city’s newly aggressive stance. The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency is focusing on top zones for improvement — energy, ground transportation and waste. Not much smokestack emission here to compound the problem, at least. Previous Story Editorial: Police must earn public confidence