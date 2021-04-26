comscore Off the News: High interest in vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: High interest in vacation rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 8:46 p.m.

There are two takeaways from the March tourism tally showing higher occupancy rates in the vacation-rental niche over the hotel category. One is that the growing interest in the nontraditional vacation experience is not likely to abate, so accommodating it will be the only rational policy. Read more

Editorial: Police must earn public confidence

