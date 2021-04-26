comscore Hawaii baseball team break even with a 9-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team break even with a 9-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Logan Pouelsen delivered a pitch against UC Davis in the sixth inning on Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Logan Pouelsen delivered a pitch against UC Davis in the sixth inning on Sunday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kole Kaler slid into third base before the tag from UC Davis’ Jalen Smith on Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kole Kaler slid into third base before the tag from UC Davis’ Jalen Smith on Sunday.

The Hawaii baseball team broke even with a breakthrough 9-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

Scroll Up