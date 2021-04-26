The Punahou product makes waves in his return to Hawaii
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Ryan Wilcox (9), middle, reacts after being named tournament MVP in the 2021 Big West Conference men’s volleyball tournament championship on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. UC Santa Barbara won in four sets to capture the 2021 Big West Conference title.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Ryan Wilcox put down a kill against UC San Diego setter Blake Crisp (23) and middle blocker Shane Benetz (16) on Saturday.