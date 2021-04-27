Off the News: Put pandemic trash in its place

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even those who missed this newspaper’s spotlight piece on “pandemic pollution” (Star-Advertiser, April 26), probably knew about the issue already. It’s tough to miss the discarded masks and gloves mixed in with the assorted castoffs in any litter pile in sight. It’s all been documented by the Oceanic Conservancy.

The data generally come from cleanup project volunteers; pretty soon, they may not be so eager to volunteer. And the plastics in the “disposables” can mar the environment for decades — not healthy for the Earth, either.

UH men’s volleyball team Ohio-bound

It was briefly nerve-racking, but the NCAA did right by the University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball team.

Despite its first loss of the season to UC San Diego on Friday, the UH men received one of two at-large slots in the NCAA national championships in Columbus, Ohio. And they’re the No. 1 seed, which seems right for this powerhouse squad.

It’s a little disappointing that the team’s stellar season had to take place without fans filling the seats. But we can still cheer from afar.

UH takes the court on May 6. Go, ‘Bows!