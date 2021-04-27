comscore Editorial: Take longer view of visitor industry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Take longer view of visitor industry

  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

The pandemic has brought on some heated discussion about Hawaii’s reliance on the tourism industry and how the economy might be rebalanced once activity ramps up. That reboot has already begun, fueled by Americans’ own eagerness to make their escape with a long-delayed island vacation. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Expand access to government

Scroll Up