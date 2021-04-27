The Electric Kitchen: Pitch in for sustainable future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many of Hawaii’s beaches and coastlines are inundated with plastic pollution. But thanks to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, in the last 10 years more than half a million pounds of debris have been removed from our shores. The organization joins with communities to care for Hawaii’s coastlines through beach cleanups, education and event greening (managing events for environmental sustainability).

To adapt to the times, Sustainable Coastlines created Small Kine cleanups, which offer opportunities for small groups. The organization’s DIY program provides tools that may be borrowed to host a cleanup event. Visit sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org.

This week, enjoy recipes for local favorites from Sustainable Coastlines.

ULU SOURDOUGH STUFFING

1/2 loaf sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons garlic-herb butter, divided

1 large Maui onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

1 pound pork sausage

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/2 firm medium ulu (breadfruit), cut into 1-inch cubes

4 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped

5 sprigs fresh thyme, stems removed

1 sprig fresh rosemary, stems removed and chopped

1 bulb garlic, roasted

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

3 eggs, beaten

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment.

In large bowl, toss bread with 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Place bread on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, or until crispy.

In large pan on medium-low heat, melt half of butter. Add onions and celery; saute 2 to 3 minutes. Add sausage and mushrooms; season with salt and pepper. Saute until sausage is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to large bowl. Set aside.

In same pan over medium-low, add ulu chunks and fry with remaining butter and olive oil. Cook until golden and edges are crispy.

Add to sausage mixture, then add bread and herbs. Toss and transfer to large baking dish.

Increase heat to 400 degrees.

In small bowl, mash garlic into a paste and add chicken broth; stir and pour over stuffing mixture. Pour eggs over mixture and carefully toss to coat evenly. Cover with foil. Bake 25 minutes.

Uncover and bake 20 more minutes, until edges are crispy. Serves 16.

Approximate nutritional information, per 1/2 cup serving (assumes 2 cups cubed breadfruit): 250 calories, 19 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 75 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 7 g protein.

TOFU POKE

1 (12-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup fresh ogo (seaweed), roughly chopped (available in supermarket seafood sections)

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, finely minced

3 stalks green onions, chopped

1/2 medium sweet Ewa onion, diced

1 Hawaiian chile pepper, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon low-sodium shoyu

In large bowl, combine tofu, ogo, ginger, onions, chile pepper, sesame seeds and salt. Gently toss.

In small bowl, combine sesame oil and shoyu. Pour over tofu and toss until evenly mixed. Chill 30 minutes. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 150 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 1,100 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 10 g protein.

SOMEN OCEAN SALAD

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

8 ounces somen noodles, broken in half and cooked according to package directions

1/2 carrot, slivered

4 to 8 ounces ocean salad (available in supermarket seafood sections)

1/2 (6-ounce) block pink-and-white kamaboko (fish cake), cut in strips

In small bowl, combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir until dissolved. Add vegetable oil; set aside.

In large bowl, toss noodles and dressing lightly. Add remaining ingredients. Toss lightly. Chill. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 8 ounces ocean salad): 530 calories, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 1,400 mg sodium, 80 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 16 g protein.

