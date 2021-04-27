comscore The Electric Kitchen: Pitch in for sustainable future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Electric Kitchen: Pitch in for sustainable future

  By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 6:20 p.m.

Many of Hawaii’s beaches and coastlines are inundated with plastic pollution. But thanks to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, in the last 10 years more than half a million pounds of debris have been removed from our shores. Read more

