Quickbites: Mark May with crepes, cakes, curry

Cooking classes for the month of May continue under AARP Hawai‘i’s “Fast, Healthy and Ono” webinars. Windward Community College chef/instructor Daniel Swift will lead four free classes that let viewers cook along.

Sessions are at 5 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Register at 808ne.ws/aarpMay. You’ll receive an email with the recipes to be prepared so you can gather the ingredients.

For those who just wish to watch, the classes are available on Facebook Live on the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page.

The schedule:

>> May 6: Fruit-filled and chicken-mushroom crepes are presented as options for Mother’s Day.

>> May 13: Learn to make curry-roasted vegetables with chicken or tofu.

>> May 20: Meats, vegetables and tofu are turned into kebabs, with satay and yakitori sauces.

>> May 27: A restaurant favorite, Molten Chocolate Lava Cake, is broken down for home cooking, from the flourless cake to the syrupy center.

