Bishop Museum receives $1 million for curatorial program

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has received a $1 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation that the 132-year-old institution plans to use in a new curatorial program informed and shaped by indigenous science, culture and people. Read more

