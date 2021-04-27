comscore City Council proposal seeks to maximize federal funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City Council proposal seeks to maximize federal funding

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

In an effort to maximize the amount of federal funds it receives, the Honolulu City Council is considering creating three full-time positions dedicated to applying for competitive federal grants in coordination with the mayor’s office. Read more

