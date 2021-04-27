comscore Hawaii population grows but at slower pace, census finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii population grows but at slower pace, census finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

Hawaii’s population grew by 7% over the past decade, and the state maintained its ranking as the 40th largest among the 50 states, according to the 2020 census, released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Read more

