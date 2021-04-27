comscore Online reservation system for Hanauma Bay up and running | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Online reservation system for Hanauma Bay up and running

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve’s new online reservation system was developed to help reduce the wait time to enter the popular destination.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

An eagerly anticipated online reservation system for timed admission to Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is up and running, the office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blan­giardi and the city Department of Parks and Recreation and Design and Construction announced Monday, the day the system launched. Read more

