comscore Waikiki Beach gets a needed replenishment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki Beach gets a needed replenishment

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A mountain of sand was seen Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki as part of the state’s beach replenishment project that started Jan. 26. Nearly 20,000 tons of sand that was dredged offshore and stockpiled will be hauled and placed from near the Duke Kahanamoku statue to the Royal Hawaiian groin.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A mountain of sand was seen Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki as part of the state’s beach replenishment project that started Jan. 26. Nearly 20,000 tons of sand that was dredged offshore and stockpiled will be hauled and placed from near the Duke Kahanamoku statue to the Royal Hawaiian groin.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A mountain of sand was seen Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki as part of the state’s beach replenishment project that started Jan. 26. Nearly 20,000 tons of sand that was dredged offshore and stockpiled will be hauled and placed from near the Duke Kahanamoku statue to the Royal Hawaiian groin.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A mountain of sand was seen Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki as part of the state’s beach replenishment project that started Jan. 26. Nearly 20,000 tons of sand that was dredged offshore and stockpiled will be hauled and placed from near the Duke Kahanamoku statue to the Royal Hawaiian groin.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A sand replenishment project at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki is in the final placement stage in the heart of Hawaii’s major tourism district. Approximately 20,000 cubic yards of offshore sand has been stockpiled on the beach in anticipation of placement in the area extending from Royal Hawaiian to Moana Beach. A large mountain of sand was seen Monday on the beach.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A sand replenishment project at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki is in the final placement stage in the heart of Hawaii’s major tourism district. Approximately 20,000 cubic yards of offshore sand has been stockpiled on the beach in anticipation of placement in the area extending from Royal Hawaiian to Moana Beach. A large mountain of sand was seen Monday on the beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The sand replenishment project began Jan. 26. Beachgoers paused to talk near the walled-off sand site Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The sand replenishment project began Jan. 26. Beachgoers paused to talk near the walled-off sand site Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

For Waikiki surfers and beachgoers who have felt constrained by sand being dredged from a barge offshore, piped onshore and heaped in a big gray pyramid covering much of Kuhio Beach, the end is in sight. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: April 9 to 15, 2021

Scroll Up