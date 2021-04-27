Waikiki Beach gets a needed replenishment

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
A mountain of sand was seen Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki as part of the state’s beach replenishment project that started Jan. 26. Nearly 20,000 tons of sand that was dredged offshore and stockpiled will be hauled and placed from near the Duke Kahanamoku statue to the Royal Hawaiian groin.
A sand replenishment project at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki is in the final placement stage in the heart of Hawaii’s major tourism district. Approximately 20,000 cubic yards of offshore sand has been stockpiled on the beach in anticipation of placement in the area extending from Royal Hawaiian to Moana Beach. A large mountain of sand was seen Monday on the beach.
The sand replenishment project began Jan. 26. Beachgoers paused to talk near the walled-off sand site Monday on Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.