All-around effort by University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao earns his first Big West field player of the week award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stone rocks. That was the consensus when University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao was named the Big West’s field player of the week on Monday. Read more

Stone rocks.

That was the consensus when University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao was named the Big West’s field player of the week on Monday.

“I don’t think I was ever player of the week, even in high school,” said Miyao, a second-year Rainbow Warrior and Waiakea graduate.

In the ’Bows’ four-game sweep of UC Davis, Miyao hit .500 (9-for-18), drove in seven runs, and played gravitational defense.

“Well deserved,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of Miyao’s honor. “I think that will feed the fire for him, let him continue to do well. It was a great weekend for him. No doubt. How well he was offensively, it really wasn’t the story for us. It was how well he played defensively.”

In the week leading to the UC Davis series, the ’Bows were in search of a third baseman. Dustin Demeter, who returned to the lineup as a designated hitter after missing 13 games because of a foot injury, was not yet ready to return to third. Demeter’s understudy, Matt Campos, was out because of a hand injury. In practices Wednesday and Thursday, Miyao impressed at third to earn the recommendation from fielding coach Cart Fraticelli and approval from Trapasso.

Miyao made several dazzling stops against the Aggies. Even his routine plays were not not-so-average plays. Trapasso praised Miyao’s range, adding he “gets to balls that other guys at that position wouldn’t even come close to. The ball would be 2 feet past their glove.”

Several of Miyao’s throws accurately bounced to first baseman Alex Baeza. Those throws were scripted for quickness and accuracy. Trapasso said Miyao has a powerful arm and can make a quick throw from deep third.

Miyao also found the secret to his offensive success in the old recipe box. Trapasso said earlier in the season Miyao was over-swinging. Miyao returned to form against the Aggies. “It was a conscious effort to focus our approach on simplifying and getting the ball out of the air (pop-ups, easy flyouts), and Stone really took that to heart, like most guys did,” Trapasso said.

Miyao owes much of his early baseball development to his father, Lenn Miyao. The elder Miyao initially made his naturally right-handed son try a left-swinging stance. Miyao perfected the left swing to the point that his attempts at right-handed batting were not “too good.” But as a left swinger, Miyao hit .433 as a Waiakea senior to earn a spot on the 2019 All-State first team.

Miyao’s father also created a makeshift batting cage. “I used to hit in my garage back home into a net,” Miyao said.

Miyao chokes up on a 33-inch, 30-ounce bat, a grip that gives him better control on a quick swing. On Saturday, Miyao belted his first UH home run.