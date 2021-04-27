comscore All-around effort by University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao earns his first Big West field player of the week award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

All-around effort by University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao earns his first Big West field player of the week award

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii third baseman Stone Miyao hit .500 over the weekend against UC Davis, but it was his fielding that impressed coach Mike Trapasso.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii third baseman Stone Miyao hit .500 over the weekend against UC Davis, but it was his fielding that impressed coach Mike Trapasso.

Stone rocks. That was the consensus when University of Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao was named the Big West’s field player of the week on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii baseball team break even with a 9-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium

Scroll Up