Defeat doesn't hurt Hawaii volleyball team's ranking
Sports

Defeat doesn’t hurt Hawaii volleyball team’s ranking

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s first loss of the season didn’t cost the Rainbow Warriors the top seed in the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament nor their No. 1 ranking in the national coaches poll. Read more

Hawaii baseball team break even with a 9-2 victory over UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium

