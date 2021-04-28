Off the News: Slow growth, more housing?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Smaller can be beautiful, too. Based on the initial figures from the 2020 Census, Hawaii’s population is ticking up, but very slowly. Read more

Smaller can be beautiful, too. Based on the initial figures from the 2020 Census, Hawaii’s population is ticking up, but very slowly. Paired with the declining birth rate, the diaspora of residents heading to greener (cheaper) pastures on the mainland has the state on a downward trend line.

The upside, say the experts? The housing shortage could become progressively less acute. But if the recent push succeeds in attracting remote workers to make a home base here, they also will need housing.

Reserving a spot at Hanauma Bay

During Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve’s eight-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, the popular snorkeling site saw noticeably improved water quality and rebounding health in previously weary coral. To help stave off environmental backsliding, Honolulu Hale this week launched an online reservation system for admission with time slots in 10-minute increments.

Under tighter controls imposed since reopening in December, the bay is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Otherwise, the reserve gates open at 6:45 a.m., and everyone must exit the park by 4 p.m. Reservations may be booked 48 hours in advance, https://pros.hnl.info/hanauma-bay.