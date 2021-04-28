comscore Central Pacific Bank boosts net 117%, ups dividend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank boosts net 117%, ups dividend

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

Central Pacific Bank has been building momentum over the past year with renovations, improved digital products and a catchy advertising campaign. Read more

Previous Story
First Hawaiian Bank upgrades mobile app with additional features

Scroll Up