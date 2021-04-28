Hawaii football team getting up to speed in spring

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this final week of spring training, the University of Hawaii football team appears to be up to speed. Read more

In this final week of spring training, the University of Hawaii football team appears to be up to speed.

Offensive coordinator Bo Graham said the Rainbow Warriors now have the stamina and fitness to operate at a rat-a-tat pace.

When Bo’s father, Todd Graham, was hired as head coach in January 2020, the goal was to transform from a run-and-shoot base to a no-huddle, quick-tempo offense that was successful at Arizona State and Tulsa. But the pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s spring practice and ensuing offseason workouts. With a twice-delayed training camp that eventually was reduced to three weeks ahead of the season opener, the Warriors did not have enough time to fully employ the run-and-gun’s blend of power running and up to five-receiver sets.

With 10 weeks of strength/conditioning sessions leading to this year’s spring training, according to Bo Graham, the Warriors have the ability “to operate and be efficient in going fast.”

Graham said the Warriors are trained to play between 85 and 100 offensive snaps a game. Last year, the Warriors averaged 71.1 plays. Graham said the Warriors have worked “to be disciplined from the first snap to the 100th snap. That’s what we’re looking for.”

But the offense also can tap the brakes if it needs to slow the pace, particularly if the defense has been on the field too long.

“I always tell the guys, it’s like a UFC fighter,” Graham said. “You can’t fight every fight the same way. Every opponent is different, and we have to be versatile in the offense. I’m a believer in a variation of tempo. When we’ve got them on their heels, yeah, we’re going to go fast. But there are certain times when we’re going to play chess. Third down and 15, we’re not trying to go fast.”

In spring practices, the Warriors have tried to develop a running game, even for situations when defenses are expecting the run. They also have tweaked the blocking schemes that were used in the previous regime’s run-and-shoot offense. In the new run-and-gun, a back often is used as a receiver. The offense also employs a tight end who can block or run vertical routes. The Warriors were able to fully install the schemes to combat the Mountain West’s elective defenses and mobile fronts.

“I think we have answers to some of the things we’re going to see,” Graham said.

Part of the plan is to further expand Calvin Turner’s role. Last year, Turner was used as a running back, receiver and wildcat quarterback.

“We’re just trying to play basketball and create matchups,” Graham said. “In doing so, we plan on moving Calvin around all over the field. And really get him into spots where people can’t take him away.”

The Warriors also have moved to find a successor to center Taaga Tuulima, who completed his UH eligibility in December. Graham said Eliki Tanuvasa, a Saint Louis School graduate who transferred from Eastern Illinois in August 2019, has been taking most of the reps at center.

“Elik has really stepped up this spring, really done a good job,” Graham said. “He has to make all the calls. He’s pretty much the quarterback up front. Just taking a lead in that role, he’s surprised us. He’s physically elevated himself to a point where he has a role in the offense.”

Maurice Ta‘ala moved from the defensive line and has practiced at center.

Another option is Kohl Levao, who has started at center, guard and tackle during his UH career. Levao missed most of the 2020 season because of an injury, and he is restricted to non-contact drills this spring. “He’s been doing really well with that,” Graham said, “but without live reps, there’s not a lot of evaluation beyond the snap.”