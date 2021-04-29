comscore Column: Transgender persons in transition need medical coverage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Transgender persons in transition need medical coverage

  • By the Rev. T. J. FitzGerald
  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.
  • The Rev. T. J. FitzGerald is senior minister of the First Unitarian Church of Honolulu.

    The Rev. T. J. FitzGerald is senior minister of the First Unitarian Church of Honolulu.

I am a minister of God. I have seen a lot, but some things still surprise me. It surprised me to hear that publishing this opinion was necessary in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Pull down barriers that cause mistrust of “other” communities

Scroll Up