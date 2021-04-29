Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Joining the Juneteenth party Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The 50th State is now poised to become the 49th to recognize Juneteenth officially. Here it won’t be a day off work, but lawmakers want it defined as a “day of observance.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The 50th State is now poised to become the 49th to recognize Juneteenth officially. Here it won’t be a day off work, but lawmakers want it defined as a “day of observance.” Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America, marking June 19, 1865, as the date federal troops reached Galveston, Texas, the last group in a slave state to be informed of their freedom — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Hawaii wasn’t part of the U.S. then — so perhaps understandable that we’d be late to this Juneteenth party. Monk seals visit Kaimana Beach With just 1,400 endangered Hawaiian monk seals in the wild — about 1,100 in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and 300 in the main islands — this week’s arrival of a new pup at Kaimana Beach is a special occasion. The pup and mom, known as Kaiwi (or as RK96 to NOAA Fisheries), may linger at the Waikiki shoreline for weeks of nursing. If you stop by for a look at the pair, stay behind fencing and heed signs and instructions from on-site officials. Avoiding disturbance helps ensure that the monk seals stay together, and pup gets the nutrition it needs. Plus, mother seals with a pup in tow are more likely to exhibit territorial behavior. Previous Story Off the News: Slow growth, more housing?