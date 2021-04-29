comscore Honolulu prosecutors will conduct independent investigations of Honolulu Police Department’s fatal shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu prosecutors will conduct independent investigations of Honolulu Police Department’s fatal shootings

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division are responding to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel. Pictured is a line of HPD officers driving away from the hotel just before 9:00 pm.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police Specialized Services Division are responding to a barricade situation with an armed man at the Kahala Hotel. Pictured is a line of HPD officers driving away from the hotel just before 9:00 pm.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5 Honolulu Police officers investigated the scene where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot earlier this month. Honolulu prosecutors plan to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5

    Honolulu Police officers investigated the scene where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot earlier this month. Honolulu prosecutors plan to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Honolulu prosecutors plan to conduct independent investigations of Honolulu Police Department shootings to determine whether criminal, civil or administrative action is warranted, starting with this month’s fatal shootings of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap and 29-year old Lindani Myeni. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank boosts net 117%, ups dividend
Next Story
Stage set for new Aloha Stadium redevelopment leadership

Scroll Up