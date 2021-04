Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70 has announced the hiring of Lila Youn Cheng as its newest planner on the team. Cheng was most recently with the City and County of Honolulu as a planner. Read more

G70 has announced the hiring of Lila Youn Cheng as its newest planner on the team. Cheng was most recently with the City and County of Honolulu as a planner. Her experience also includes research and government positions in South Korea, as well as Palo Alto, Calif., and Los Angeles.

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two independent agents for its Honolulu office:

>> Lori Hiroe Makiya has experience in marketing, international business and executive recruiting.

>> Yuta Yokoyama previously served as a Realtor at Atsuko Sato Hometique.

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the hiring of Dale Yasunaga as the vice president of its Small Business Unit. Yasunaga has 15 years of experience in senior-­level business development and sales leadership.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.