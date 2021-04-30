Off the News: Keeping windmills at a distance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amid community outcry over the Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku — in which the city granted waivers allowing windmills as close as 284 feet from a property line — the City Council Zoning Committee last year tentatively approved an overzealous proposal to ban turbines within 5 miles (26,400 feet) of neighboring properties. Read more

Given Oahu’s land constraints, such a buffer could zone all wind power out of the clean-energy lineup. In the interest of better balancing green goals and turbine-related concerns, a setback of 1.25 miles from any property line is now being considered.

Vaccination mandates for college

A decision is not imminent, say University of Hawaii officials, on whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations for on-campus classes this fall. Whatever the reason, time is running out for students who must commit money to one college or another.

Probably most would vote in favor of a shot mandate as providing needed assurance of safety while gaining the benefit of in-person activities. The New York Times has just done a survey and found more than 100 colleges with a mandate already in place.