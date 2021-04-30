comscore Off the News: Keeping windmills at a distance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Keeping windmills at a distance

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Amid community outcry over the Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku — in which the city granted waivers allowing windmills as close as 284 feet from a property line — the City Council Zoning Committee last year tentatively approved an overzealous proposal to ban turbines within 5 miles (26,400 feet) of neighboring properties. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Joining the Juneteenth party

Scroll Up