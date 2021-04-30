Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Keeping windmills at a distance Today Updated 6:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Amid community outcry over the Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku — in which the city granted waivers allowing windmills as close as 284 feet from a property line — the City Council Zoning Committee last year tentatively approved an overzealous proposal to ban turbines within 5 miles (26,400 feet) of neighboring properties. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Amid community outcry over the Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku — in which the city granted waivers allowing windmills as close as 284 feet from a property line — the City Council Zoning Committee last year tentatively approved an overzealous proposal to ban turbines within 5 miles (26,400 feet) of neighboring properties. Given Oahu’s land constraints, such a buffer could zone all wind power out of the clean-energy lineup. In the interest of better balancing green goals and turbine-related concerns, a setback of 1.25 miles from any property line is now being considered. Vaccination mandates for college A decision is not imminent, say University of Hawaii officials, on whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations for on-campus classes this fall. Whatever the reason, time is running out for students who must commit money to one college or another. Probably most would vote in favor of a shot mandate as providing needed assurance of safety while gaining the benefit of in-person activities. The New York Times has just done a survey and found more than 100 colleges with a mandate already in place. Previous Story Off the News: Joining the Juneteenth party