City to again start accepting applications for rental and utility relief

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The City and County of Honolulu is reopening applications for its Rental and Utility Relief Program on Monday at 2 p.m. It comes after the city exceeded the maximum amount of applications it was willing to accept in the first round just four hours after the portal opened. Read more

