comscore Commission has concerns over farmland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commission has concerns over farmland

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

A state and city effort to preserve privately owned important agricultural land on Oahu appears in jeopardy of derailment after 16 years of work. Read more

Previous Story
Stage set for new Aloha Stadium redevelopment leadership

Scroll Up